Natixis Has $77.39 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Natixis lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $77,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $802,410,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $366,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,930 shares of company stock worth $1,999,038 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.