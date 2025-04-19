Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Trading Up 7.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $73.46 and last traded at $73.88. 1,349,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,476,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,819,000 after purchasing an additional 208,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,326,000 after buying an additional 446,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

