Capital International Inc. CA Sells 24,385 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $68,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in ASML by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 12.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $640.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $697.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $713.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

