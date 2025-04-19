Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.53 Billion Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.81% of PayPal worth $1,529,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,011 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.84.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

