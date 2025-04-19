General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,031,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,218,452 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 2.62% of General Motors worth $1,386,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

