Capital World Investors Has $3.51 Billion Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,169,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068,209 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $3,506,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 441.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 94,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 77,414 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 237,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,421,350 shares of company stock worth $2,757,137,010. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

