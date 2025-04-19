Capital World Investors Buys 223,919 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,753,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,903,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 98,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,457,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,637,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,880,000 after acquiring an additional 76,365 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

NYSE:ARES opened at $141.35 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.25%.

In related news, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,163.65. The trade was a 77.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total value of $14,998,848.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,523,000. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,113 shares of company stock worth $54,409,915 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

