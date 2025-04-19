United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.500-13.500 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $66.30 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James cut shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.