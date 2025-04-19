OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Strategy by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $317.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Strategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.73.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,055. This trade represents a 48.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 32,998 shares worth $10,821,926. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

