OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 551 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,866,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $2,527,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $88,646.78. The trade was a 96.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total transaction of $7,531,746.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.15. This represents a 70.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,805 shares of company stock valued at $41,907,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.95.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.6 %

COIN opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.17 and a 200-day moving average of $241.39.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

