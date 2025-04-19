OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in RB Global by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,125.95. This represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.69.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

