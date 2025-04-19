Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $137.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

