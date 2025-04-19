Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC Invests $265,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. AT&T makes up 0.2% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.