Ossiam Sells 86,459 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,459 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,244,463,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,973,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after buying an additional 2,846,560 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,709.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,006,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This trade represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

