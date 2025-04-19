Norinchukin Bank The Has $6.05 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.61.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

