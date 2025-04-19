Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,796 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Shopify by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,201,000 after buying an additional 1,647,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.94.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

