Best Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – April 18th

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Norfolk Southern, CF Industries, Nutrien, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the available inventories of various fertilizers held by manufacturers, suppliers, or distributors to meet market demand. They are crucial for managing supply fluctuations in agriculture, ensuring that essential nutrients are consistently available to support crop growth and stabilize market prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.26. 4,545,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.64. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,437,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,726,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,520,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,326,625. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.96 on Friday, hitting $219.99. 1,362,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,843. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.94.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,592. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 2,808,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,247. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,584. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

