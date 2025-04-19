Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 469,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.1% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,365,658,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,983,000 after buying an additional 575,892 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,464,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,707,000 after buying an additional 352,821 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,138,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,710,000 after buying an additional 104,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,286,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,443 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

