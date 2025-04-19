Ossiam Purchases 18,378 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ossiam boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 2.3% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ossiam owned about 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $71,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares in the company, valued at $23,764,033.92. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

BSX opened at $95.08 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

