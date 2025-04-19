Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 2.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC
KLA Stock Down 1.2 %
KLAC stock opened at $634.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.92. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.