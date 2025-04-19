First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 666,873 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,203,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $318,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 4.1 %

NIKE stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Dbs Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

