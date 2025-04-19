Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $350.88 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59,139 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $350,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,686,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,092,000 after acquiring an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $329.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.68 and its 200 day moving average is $320.44. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $611.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

