Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,193,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,531 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Medtronic worth $574,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.