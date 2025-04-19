International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $240.80 and last traded at $240.19. 919,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,202,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $221.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

