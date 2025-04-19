Capital International Inc. CA Buys 18,178 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

