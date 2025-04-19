PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,748,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,178,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $138.33 and a one year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.12.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

