Capital International Inc. CA Has $51.18 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $51,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total value of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,046,584.64. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $167,165,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,335.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,336.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,322.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.41.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

