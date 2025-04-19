EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,594 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 64,766 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after buying an additional 234,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,990,000 after buying an additional 365,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.19.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

