Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $544,937,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,068,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,828,000 after buying an additional 161,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,364,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

PWR stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

