Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,241,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.