Capital World Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,399,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,086,756 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,949,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $293.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.64.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

