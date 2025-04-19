Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nestlé stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Nestlé Stock Up 3.2 %

NSRGY opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $110.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

