OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.