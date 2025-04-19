NWK Group Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 242.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.