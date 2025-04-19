Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Comcast by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

