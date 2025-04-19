State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06, RTT News reports. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.
State Street Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE STT opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.71. State Street has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
State Street Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at State Street
In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Street stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
