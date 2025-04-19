Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.16 and last traded at $139.62. Approximately 1,978,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,885,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

