Claret Asset Management Corp Has $8.77 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.4% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.84.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

