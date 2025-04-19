Ossiam Has $12.59 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2,051.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,405,000 after buying an additional 167,137 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,916,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,357,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,822,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,042,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $545,572.30. The trade was a 37.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $217.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.77.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

