46,396 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,312,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 25.2% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,428,403,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $528.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $544.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $566.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

