Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.5% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,497.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

