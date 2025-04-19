iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,135,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873,970 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.45% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $118,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,558,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after buying an additional 1,655,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 469,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

