Ossiam Raises Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 310,426.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,886 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 5.0 %

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

