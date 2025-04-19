Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 6,593 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $33,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Shares of EW stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,062. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

