Dnca Finance Decreases Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Dnca Finance lessened its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $2,394,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,400.36. The trade was a 28.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,770 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $34.30 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,426.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

