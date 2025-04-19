Coastline Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 104,274 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 180,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 23,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

