Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – April 18th

IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that are focused on developing or leveraging quantum computing technology for various applications. These companies may be involved in building quantum hardware, developing related software, or creating supporting technologies, and their stocks can offer investors exposure to emerging technologies that could potentially transform computing and other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $25.81. 10,111,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,798,218. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 11,951,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,812,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42.

