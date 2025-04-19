Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Teradyne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $81,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.99. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

