Morgan Stanley Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $69.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.