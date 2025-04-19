Commerce Bank Invests $31.31 Million in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 858,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,305,000. Commerce Bank owned about 0.18% of Toast as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,129,668.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,712.60. This represents a 72.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,322,082.92. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,770 shares of company stock worth $11,803,911. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $34.30 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,426.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

